Cereals Prices

as on : 01-09-2020 01:49:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Jagalur(Kar)56.00-17.651084.0012001260-
Sorabha(Kar)39.00387.53533.0012001300-
Honnali(Kar)12.00NC2780.0017101750-5.00
Sorabha(Kar)7.00-84.092086.0016001600-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Channagiri(Kar)12.00NC279.0015001500-

Published on September 01, 2020
