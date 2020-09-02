Cereals Prices

as on : 02-09-2020 11:44:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Achnera(UP)7.00-36.36583.7016301630-9.44
Charra(UP)4.00-28.571137.4015001470-18.48
Maize
Ujhani(UP)91.5012.964468.4011001100-35.29
Achnera(UP)24.00-17.243653.0022502250-
Charra(UP)23.0076.921275.6011501110-40.10
Soharatgarh(UP)21.0031.252232.10170017351.80
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC269.0010301060-28.97
Balrampur(UP)3.00-33.33142.50172517001.47

Published on September 02, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
