Chamraj, the premium Nilgiri tea brand from United Nilgiri Tea Estates & Company Limited, established in 1922, has launched 3 new Nilgiri tea blends — ‘Master Blend’ and two new variants of CTC tea. Marketed under its “Master Blend CTC Tea”, the other two are ‘Master Blend Ginger’ and “Master Blend Lemon”.

Chamraj’s new Master Blend CTC tea is crafted to cater to the widespread palates of tea lovers across the nation. This blend is robust and rich, complementing both milk and sugar, a company statement said. Master Blend CTC will be available 500 gm and 250 gm packets priced at ₹175 and ₹95, respectively.

‘Commitment to quality’

The company has introduced ‘Master Blend Ginger’ variant with spicy ginger flavour. Master Blend Ginger will be available in packet size of 250 gm priced ₹210. The ‘Master Blend Lemon’ will cost ₹210 for a 250 gm packet. Chamraj Tea’s single-estate orthodox tea, Broken Orange Pekoe, with its updated packaging, aims to revive the tradition of drinking orthodox tea among Indian tea consumers. The orthodox tea remains one of the estate’s best-selling products.nThis will be available in 500 and 250 gm packets priced ₹190 and ₹110, respectively.

“Our new Master Blend variants, Ginger and Lemon, are a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Shilajit Roy Choudhury, Vice-President at The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd, which owns the Chamraj brand.

Chamraj Tea, cultivated in India’s highest-grown estates, offers a diverse range of distinctive black, green, and oolong orthodox teas. As a pioneer in ethical tea production, Chamraj was Fairtrade certified in 1994, being among India’s first Fair Trade organisations.