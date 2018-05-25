Agri Business

Chana, masur edge higher

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 25, 2018 Published on May 25, 2018

Pulses’ prices skyrocketed to over Rs 200/kg in retail market in mid 2016. File Photo   -  The Hindu

Chana and masur continued to edge higher for the past few days on enthusiastic government buying support on the MSP with masur (bold) quoted at ₹3,550-75 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,300. Masur dal (medium) fetched ₹4,600-4,700, while masur dal (bold) ₹4,800-4,900 . Moong (bold new) was ₹4,900-5,100, and moong (medium) ₹4,500 .

