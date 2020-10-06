Chana on an uptrend

Chana has been witnessing an uptrend in Indore mandis for some time now, on weak availability and strong buying support from the millers ahead of the festival season, with chana (kanta) today rising to ₹5,600 a quintal. Compared to last week, chana is ruling ₹200 a quintal higher. Amid a declining domestic stock, the future of chana appears bullish, given that new chana crops are about five months away, said Sanjay Agrawal, a local chana trader. Rise in chana also lifted its dal prices, with chana dal (average) today being quoted at ₹6,700-6,800, chana dal (medium) at ₹6,900-7,000, and chana dal (bold) at ₹7,100-7,200 a quintal.

Dollar chana, on the other hand, ruled stable at ₹6,500- 7,000 a quintal on subdued domestic demand. In containers also, dollar chana quoted lower on weak export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) at ₹7,500, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹7,350, and dollar chana (58/60 count) quoted at ₹7,050 a quintal.