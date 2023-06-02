Procurement of chana or Bengalgram by Nafed at minimum support price of ₹5,335 per quintal has topped 22.26 lakh tonnes as on Friday in the ongoing rabi procurement season 2022-23.

The total value of the procured quantity stood at over ₹11,875 crore and so far, over 9.73 lakh farmers have benefitted. In the previous season, Nafed had procured a total of 25.92 lakh tonnes.

Lesser procurement

While the procurement in Southern States has ended, it is still going on in the key producing States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

So far, In Madhya Pradesh 7.97 lakh tonnes have been procured as compared to the previous season’s 8.02 lakh tonnes. Similarly in Rajasthan, 1.66 lakh tonnes has been procured (2.99 lakh tonnes in previous year). In Gujarat the procurement stood at 3.27 lakh tonnes (5.59 lakh tonnes).

In Maharashtra, the procurement so far, stood at over 7.29 lakh tonnes over previous season’s 7.6 lakh tonnes.

Chana procurement in Karnataka stood at 79,631 tonnes (74,000 tonnes), Andhra Pradesh at 72,000 tonnes (64,503 tonnes) and Uttar Pradesh at 11,651 tonnes (26,500 tonnes). Chana procurement in Telangana stood at 50,238 tonnes.