Changes in Coonoor tea sale plan

The schedules of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) have undergone further changes. The Sale No: 13, which was scheduled to be held on March 26 and 27, was held on April 20. The CTTA had announced that Sale No: 14 to 17 would be dropped and Sale No: 18 would be held on April 29 as a single auction for Leaf and Dust.

“However, we have now decided to split Sale No: 18 into two days. Thus, the Leaf auction will be conducted from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm on April 29. The Dust auction will be held from 8.30 am to 11.14 am on April 30,” CTTA Vice-Chairman L Vairavan told BusinessLine on Friday evening.

“We have also decided to follow the regular auction schedule from Sale No: 19. Accordingly, for that sale, the Leaf auction will be held on May 7 and Dust auctions on May 8,” Vairavan disclosed.