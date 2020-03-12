Changes in weather, extended summer expected to boost cardamom prices

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
A change in rainfall sentiment is likely to revive the cardamom market, with prices expected to hold steady in the auctions at Bodinayakanur on Thursday.
According to traders, contrary to forecasts for wide-spread rain in the cardamom growing tracks in the last few days, the showers were limited to the high ranges. This has boosted sentiment in the market as the summer would prolong, further delaying the arrival of fresh crops. This is expected to lift prices in the coming days.
However, traders expect minimal participation from both upcountry buyers and local business communities in the wake of lower arrivals, which signal the end of the current harvest. The entire sales process has slowed down, given that production is lean during January, February, and March. Exporters are also not active due to subdued demand in many overseas destinations.
The total quantity offered in today’s auctions was 50 tonnes. The auctioneers, Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders, offered 23 tonnes in the morning session, while Spice More Trading Company, Kumily, offered 27 tonnes.
Trade analysts, Acumen Capital Markets, said cardamom April futures dropped by 0.23 per cent or Rs 5.9 to Rs 2,540 when last traded on Wednesday.
