The Southern Indian Ocean island of Madagascar is being threatened by a named cyclone ‘Cheneso’ that formed after two numbered cyclones (depressions) vied for control of the vast and largely unchartered ocean between Africa and Australia for days together before merging as one.

These waters also roughly represent the area where the Malaysian Air Flight 370 with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board is believed to have vanished. Seasonal disturbances in these stretches of the Southern Ocean during April and May are responsible for creating freak swells (kallakkadal) along the peninsular coasts of India (Kerala and Tamil Nadu), thousands of kilometers North of the Equator.

Individual storms 90S and 96S before merging to form cyclone Cheneso.

Fascinating screen grabs

Chennai-based freelance photographer V Karthik captured vivid screen grabs from satellite maps of the two numbered cyclones (90S and 96S) competing for space in the waters not far from the Antarctic Circle. 96S seems to have gobbled up contender 90S to set up tropical cyclone Cheneso. In meteorology, it’s a given that two competing systems cannot prevail within a specified area of activity.

But the command area of cyclones can run into thousands of kilometres depending on strength and intensity. This gets progressively lower with less-evolved systems such as deep depressions, depressions and low-pressure areas in that hierarchical order. It is common for low-pressure areas to yield space to each other during the monsoons in the Arabian Sea/Bay of Bengal.

Super typhoon Hinnamnor

But it is not that usual with tropical cyclones since fusion of two such large systems requires continuous stretch of deep ocean waters. The Pacific and the Indian Oceans (minus the North Indian Ocean that comprises the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal) lend themselves to this phenomena. The latest instance was when super typhoon Hinnamnor (category-5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale of storm intensity) in the West Pacific in September 2022 ate up a tropical depression to grow as a monster. The Japan Meteorological Agency had upgraded cannibal Hinnamnor as a ‘violent’ storm. The typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 920 hectopascals at its centre and packed winds of up to 270 kmph.

Cheneso landfall soon

Latest forecast updates suggested that the strong tropical storm Cheneso is located about 100 km from Sambava on the North-East coast of Madagascar. It is expected to make a landfall over Sava province as a strong tropical storm between the cities of Antalaha and Sambava.

Karthik has been a storm watcher, apart from being an industrial and wildlife photographer. He is well informed in astronomy, and is also a specialist in restoring old photographs and glass negatives. Over a 15-year period, he has restored free of cost thousands of pictures of Sri Ramana Maharshi and his ashram at Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit