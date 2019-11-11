Chennai smog: No major improvement in city's air quality on Monday morning

Sadly, pollution levels in Chennai have not seen any significant improvement. The good news is that there are prospects of winds changing direction towards the Tamil Nadu coast. This is what is emerging in the wake of the erstwhile very severe cyclone Bulbul having perished after its unidirectional flight ended in the wilds of the Sunderbans and adjoining Bangladesh.

Curse of the Bay lifted?

The curse over the Bay of Bengal appears to have lifted alongside, allowing winds to blow in a desirable and weather-friendly north-easterly to easterly direction. These winds would get even more heft with the remnant of tropical storm Nakri, which is preparing to hit Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and should send in a remnant circulation with its bands of easterlies across Indochina into the Bay of Bengal.

This in a well-known pattern associated with all westward moving storms in the North-West Pacific/South China Sea, especially during the North-East monsoon, with good tidings for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Going forward, two more storms — currently marked as low-pressure areas 91W and 92W in the West Pacific — are developing one after the other with an apparently westward track for now.

More Pacific storms

But the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre suspects that both these storms, enjoying the warm sea waters but limited by not-so-friendly upper atmospheric conditions, could track to the North-West, instead of West.

Still, they are expected to influence the weather, thanks to associated bands of easterly winds — though not as prominent as with the purely westward-moving storm, especially with a track that takes them into the South China Sea, Hong Kong, the Hainan Province of China, or even South-West China.

Suffice to say, the easterly to north-easterly winds are returning, and are expected to not just blow away the overhang of pollutants over Chennai but also bring in some badly needed rains.

At 7 am this Monday, the city continues to be the southern capital with the poorest air quality, ranging from poor to moderate.

Air quality indices

For the second day running there is insufficient data being reported from Manali, which has had some of the worst readings among the four sites in the city monitored by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards.

In Bengaluru, the air quality, as measured by the National Air Quality Index of the Central Pollution Control Board, ranged this morning from moderate to satisfactory to even good.

Hyderabad, too, is reporting moderate pollution levels, though insufficient data has prevented usual suspect Sanathnagar from reporting its true levels, which have been the worst over the past few days in the Telangana capital.

Meanwhile, this is what Chennai’s bloggers and Twitterati had to say:

How many of you in chennai feeling an irritation sensation in your throat for the past one week , and started coughing now and then ? I have , and i think that this smog is the reason ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 10, 2019

Rains will b back to #Chennai by Nov 14th(+/- 1 day) but won’t be widespread like LPA rains. These rains r from dry line storms which will get formed usually when north moving cyclone dissipates completely & dry air dips down interacting with easterlies at 14N #ChennaiRains — ChennaiWeather (@Chennai_Rains) November 10, 2019

All that we want is more red in EIO and with MJO visiting IO region! That is when the real phase of NEM would get activated https://t.co/4hzpPieNck — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 11, 2019

Next 24 hours following places can get rains



Theni, Dindigul Sirumalai surroundings, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari dist and adjoining areas in Kerala, Erode Salem and Namakkal belt.



Chennai: Slightest possibility of drizzling but it won't be heavy or intense — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 11, 2019

An amazing week ahead for Coastal TN, courtesy Easterlies. Ecm as always is conservative showing less quantum.(Image 1)



Gfs on the other hand, as usual, over hyped. (Image 2)



In reality, things will happen in between these two. pic.twitter.com/y9VT5scPNv — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 10, 2019

Every year post Diwali similar situations arise. Tncpb monitored a similar situation last year as well. So this is not something new.@Saikris95866919



We have safety started believing only one viewpoint and totally ignored another.



Fyi pic.twitter.com/o19a802uez — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 10, 2019

Now, I have seen smog reports in Chennai in November December year after year and at the same time I haven't seen the Delhi Pollution taking headlines in that particular year ? So will it be logical to point fingers on Delhi alone ? Are we missing something? — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 10, 2019