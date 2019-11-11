Chennai smog: No major improvement in city's air quality on Monday morning

Stack up on healthcare data, but with a keen eye on breaches
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
Sadly, pollution levels in Chennai have not seen any significant improvement. The good news is that there are prospects of winds changing direction towards the Tamil Nadu coast. This is what is emerging in the wake of the erstwhile very severe cyclone Bulbul having perished after its unidirectional flight ended in the wilds of the Sunderbans and adjoining Bangladesh.
The curse over the Bay of Bengal appears to have lifted alongside, allowing winds to blow in a desirable and weather-friendly north-easterly to easterly direction. These winds would get even more heft with the remnant of tropical storm Nakri, which is preparing to hit Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and should send in a remnant circulation with its bands of easterlies across Indochina into the Bay of Bengal.
This in a well-known pattern associated with all westward moving storms in the North-West Pacific/South China Sea, especially during the North-East monsoon, with good tidings for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.
Going forward, two more storms — currently marked as low-pressure areas 91W and 92W in the West Pacific — are developing one after the other with an apparently westward track for now.
But the US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre suspects that both these storms, enjoying the warm sea waters but limited by not-so-friendly upper atmospheric conditions, could track to the North-West, instead of West.
Still, they are expected to influence the weather, thanks to associated bands of easterly winds — though not as prominent as with the purely westward-moving storm, especially with a track that takes them into the South China Sea, Hong Kong, the Hainan Province of China, or even South-West China.
Suffice to say, the easterly to north-easterly winds are returning, and are expected to not just blow away the overhang of pollutants over Chennai but also bring in some badly needed rains.
At 7 am this Monday, the city continues to be the southern capital with the poorest air quality, ranging from poor to moderate.
For the second day running there is insufficient data being reported from Manali, which has had some of the worst readings among the four sites in the city monitored by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards.
In Bengaluru, the air quality, as measured by the National Air Quality Index of the Central Pollution Control Board, ranged this morning from moderate to satisfactory to even good.
Hyderabad, too, is reporting moderate pollution levels, though insufficient data has prevented usual suspect Sanathnagar from reporting its true levels, which have been the worst over the past few days in the Telangana capital.
Meanwhile, this is what Chennai’s bloggers and Twitterati had to say:
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
SBI (₹316)After a strong rally in October, the stock of SBI seems to be consolidating in the band between ₹315 ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...