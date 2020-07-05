Chhattisgarh to procure cow dung from farmers for vermicompost

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
The Chhattisgarh government is planning to procure cow dung at ₹1.50 per kilogram from cattle rearers as part of its ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ which will be launched on July 20, coinciding with the Hareli festival, officials said on Sunday.
The recommendation to buy cow dung was made on Saturday by a state cabinet sub-committee under agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey, said a government spokesperson.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had, on June 25, announced the scheme and said it would be used for large-scale production of vermicompost (product of decomposition of organic matter brought about by worms).
He had said it would be launched on Hareli festival, which is celebrated to mark the start of agricultural activities.
The scheme is aimed at promoting cattle rearing, ensuring the safety of livestock and strengthening the rural economy.
While the cabinet sub-committee deliberated on the procurement price, another under chief secretary KP Mandal was formed to plan the procurement, financial management and production of vermicompost.
Choubey in the meeting said the dung would be collected by ‘gauthan’ committees and women of self-help groups door to door and a procurement card will be issued in which data of purchase will be maintained.
The urban administration department and forest committees will oversee the scheme in their respective areas, the official added.
