Hyderabad, June 12Chicken prices are going through the roof across the country, with a sharp drop in the production of chicks due to scorching summer temperatures. The price of chicken in the retail markets hover around Rs 280-Rs 320 a kilogram in different parts of the country.

Though the price hike is common for this time of the year, the increase this year seem to be particularly steep.

Retail prices in Hyderabad are in the range of Rs 310-320. Retail prices of dressed chicken is upwards of Rs 200 per kg in Bengaluru.

Also read: Poultry meet . Poultry industry seeks exclusive board to regulate output, prices

Drop in production

Errabelli Pradeep Rao, a poultry industry leader, said it was quite common for prices to go up in the summer. “The majority of poultry farmers don’t go for additional production, fearing the death of chicks due to very high temperatures. It will be difficult to protect them from the heat wave,” he said.

“Farm gate prices are at about Rs 168 a kg. This, perhaps, is the highest so far. There seems to be a drop of about 15 per cent in production. Poultry farms deliberately cut down on production in the summers to avoid higher mortality rates in the punishing temperatures,” Suresh Chitturi, Chairman and Managing Director of Srinivasa Hatcheries, told businessline.

The farmgate prices of live birds in Karnataka is in the range of Rs 130-145 per kg. “Live bird prices are close to Rs 145 now. The increase can be attributed to lower placements by farmers and also due to the summer seasonal conditions,” said Sushant Rai, President, Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders’ Association (KPFBA).

During summer, poultry farmers traditionally reduce their placement of chicks as the mortality rate goes up due to the higher temperature.

“Farmers are getting a better price now. As against Rs 100 a kg at the farmgate, they are getting Rs 158-168. We expect this to continue for a few weeks till temperatures come down. Once temperatures drop lower, we will go for normal production levels,” a poultry farmer from Ranga Reddy said.

India produces about 4 million tonnes of poultry meat annually, which is valued at about $18.5 billion. Poultry meat production constitutes 50 per cent of India’s total meat production.

(With inputs from Vishwanath Kulkarni in Bengaluru)