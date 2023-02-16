China has lifted its suspension on 99 Indian seafood export processing units imposed in 2021 after it complained of some irregularities, including the presence of the Covid-19 virus. The lifting of the suspension will likely boost India’s seafood exports in 2023, DV Swamy, Chairman, Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA), has said.

“China acknowledges source control assurance by India and lifted the suspension on 99 Indian establishments. Efforts by MPEDA, EIC, Indian Embassy, Beijing and Department of Commerce has yielded fruit to further trade with China”, MPEDA said in a tweet.

Speaking to businessline on the sidelines of the India International Seafood Show, the Chairman said India is doing well in the Chinese markets with an export of $1,175 million in FY22 compared with $939 million in FY21, a growth of 25 per cent. China is the second-largest market after the US for Indian shrimps.

Virtual inspections

With all the removal of barriers, he said exports to China will pick up this year as they need Indian products such as ribbon fish, pomfrets, shrimps, etc both for domestic consumption as well as value-added products exports.

China started virtual inspection of Indian establishments from December 2020. As many as 110 units were suspended after virtual inspection of which 11 were lifted.

To a question on Ecuador posing a threat to Indian shrimps in the US markets, the MPEDA chairman said the Latin American country is a threat to India due to logistical advantages. They are supplying whole shrimps in that market and India is trying to focus on value-added products to gain an advantage which would overcome the competition.

Focusing on G20 countries, he said MPEDA has charted out a two-point strategy to increase exports. The first strategy is to support the states to overcome the challenges including infrastructure. The second is country-wise plan focusing on 25 major economies to promote Indian marine products.

On the proposed FTA, the Chairman said, “we have recommended including marine products in the proposed FTAs with Canada, UK and EU which would be beneficial for both the parties”.

(The writer is in Kolkata at the invitation of MPEDA)