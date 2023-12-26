Christmas holidays and the absence of auctions in other South Indian centres boosted prices of certain varieties of tea at the Coonoor Tea auction centre last week.

Traders said in sale 51, high-priced and better liquoring sorts were dearer by Rs 3 to Rs 4, and sometimes more in line with quality. The better medium sorts were dearer by Rs 1 to 2, and more at times. The brokens were barely steady to dearer by Rs 1 to 2.

According to Global Tea Auctioneers, 87 per cent of the 14,53,240 kg offered in the leaf grade was sold, while 77 per cent of the 3,97,508 kg offered in the dust category was sold.

In the orthodox leaf category, primary whole leaf grades were barely steady to occasionally dearer by Rs 2 to Rs 3 and more at times. The brokens were lower Rs 2 to Rs 3, with some withdrawals.

Lack of bids

In dust CTC, high-priced and better liquoring sorts were dearer by Rs 3 to Rs 4, and more at times, in line with quality. The better medium sorts were lower by Rs 2 to Rs 3. The mediums sorts were barely steady to easier by Rs 1 to Rs 2, with some withdrawals due to lack of bids. The plainer sorts were easier by Rs 1 to 2, and more with fair withdrawals.

Primary orthodox dust grades were lower by Rs 5 to 6, while secondaries and finer dusts were barely steady to easier by Rs 1 to 2.