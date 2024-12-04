CHUK, a brand of Pakka Ltd, has made its first strategic move into seven international markets.

A media statement said CHUK is supplying its products to New York, Houston, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Singapore, UAE, Adelaide and Perth, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Launched in 2017 in Ayodhya, CHUK is a compostable tableware brand. CHUK uses sugarcane residue, also known as bagasse, in compostable tableware and food delivery products.

In parallel with CHUK’s expansion, Pakka is also strengthening its operations in Guatemala with a $250 million food packaging solutions plant, it said, adding, this initiative aligns with the company’s broader vision of responsible global growth.

6% CAGR growth

Following its success in the Indian market where the overall biodegradable tableware market is projected to grow at 6 per cent CAGR from 2024 to 2030, CHUK has now marked its simultaneous foray into the seven key international markets with the vision to replicate its regenerative model across the world, the statement said.

Quoting Jagdeep Hira, India Business Head, Pakka Ltd, the statement said, “This international expansion represents a proud moment for India, as we take our compostable food packaging solutions from Ayodhya to the global stage.”

“There is a huge demand for eco-friendly food packaging options in the US, UAE, Canada and other countries. This expansion will help us meet the needs of environmentally conscious consumers. Our research indicates that the HoReCa sector and retail establishments across the globe are willing to accept innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that don’t compromise on quality or functionality. CHUK’s products are uniquely positioned to meet this demand.”

