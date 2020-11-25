CIBA’s Waste to Wealth technology helps bag awards for two fisheries group

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Nambikkai Fish Farmers group in Tamil Nadu has won this year’s ‘Best Fisheries Self Help Group’ award instituted by the National Fisheries Development Board under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
The self help group from Pattinapakkam in Chennai bagged the award for successfully adopting the technology — conversion of fish wastes into value-added products — developed by the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture.
In recognition for the research initiatives of CIBA, a start-up company from Andhra Pradesh Sai Aqua Feeds which adopted the technology of CIBA in formulating feeds for shrimps won the Best Fisheries Enterprises award.
Nambikkai Fish Farmers group started functioning during 2017-18 under the aegis of CIBA to commercialise the latter’s technology of recycling fish wastes to develop value-added products named Plankton plus and Horti plus. While the product Plankton plus is used in aquaculture system to boost and maintain the healthy plankton blooms, the Horti plus is used as organic manure in horticulture. The products are developed under the concept of ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative of CIBA in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission.
“This technology of CIBA has the potential to propagate across the country in cleaning the fish markets and also providing alternative livelihood to many as a circular economy”, said KK Vijayan, Director, CIBA.
According to him, CIBA’s technology focused on addressing the higher production cost in shrimp farming owing to the costly foreign feeds and introduced Vannamei plus in line with the Make in India concept. “In shrimp aquaculture, the feed constitutes around 60 per cent of the production cost. Further, this Desi Feed is a compliment to shrimp feed sector in India, which is mostly led by multi-national feed companies being the front runners in the sector,” he said.
“We are happy that the technologies developed by CIBA reach out to the targeted community and emerge as the best livelihood option for them”, he added.
