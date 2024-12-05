The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has made a significant breakthrough in developing environmentally friendly alternatives to toxic lead-based sinkers used in fishing nets. Initial experiments using materials such as stainless steel have shown promising results, paving the way for a sustainable solution to replace lead in fishing operations.

Lead, a toxic and persistent pollutant, poses a grave threat to marine ecosystems and human health. Its continued use in fishing sinkers has led to mounting concerns globally, with some countries already banning lead-based sinkers and baits to mitigate environmental risks. Recognizing this issue, CIFT has submitted its findings and recommendations to the Fisheries Ministry, seeking approval to implement these alternatives on a national scale.

This initiative aligns India’s fishing practices with global environmental standards while safeguarding the country’s seafood export market, M.P. Remesan, Head of the Fishing Technology Division at ICAR- CIFT said.

Fishing nets such as purse seines often require over 1,000 kg of lead, while trawls use up to 70 kg. Fishermen report that prolonged use of these sinkers results in significant wear and tear within six months. This contamination can potentially affect marine life.

Fishermen’s organizations also voiced concerns, and have petitioned Fisheries Minister George Kurian, urging the government to prioritize the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives and provide support for transitioning away from lead-based systems.

CIFT’s innovative approach to developing sustainable fishing technologies marks a crucial step in protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring the long-term viability of India’s fishing industry. By embracing these advancements, India can secure a healthier future for its fisheries and meet international environmental standards, said press note.