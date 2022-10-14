The Agribusiness Incubation (ABI) Centre at ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi, has brought out five new innovative and technology-enabled business enterprises selected for showcasing at the Agri-Startup Conclave 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Delhi conclave on October 17.

CIFT has nurtured more than 150 entrepreneurs through its entrepreneurial support system by offering a wide range of scientific, technical, managerial and administrative services since 2009.

Five entrepreneurs who have successfully launched innovative business ventures using CIFT technologies were shortlisted and invited by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare to attend the conclave and Kisan Sammelan at New Delhi organised on the theme “Badalta Krishi Paridrishya Aur Takneek”.

The two-day event directly organised by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will allow the start-ups to network with stakeholders, market their innovations and interact and seek funding from investors.

The five shortlisted start-ups are: Bodina Naturals, started by Bobby Kizhakkethara, manufacturing seaweed-based herbal gargle with anti-viral/anti-bacterial actions and fucoidan-based Zafora 360 capsules; Zaara Biotech started by Najeeb Bin Haneef, manufacturing algae and seaweed-based FMCG products; Foo Foods India started by Mohammed Fawas, manufacturing ready-to-cook mussel products using retort technology; Zarin Gourmet commenced by three student entrepreneurs, Saurav, Rifat and Faaiz, established an all-India supply chain for homegrown Kashmiri trout; and Zcorp Organic by Sundar Raj manufacturing seaweed-based functional foods to fight malnutrition & lifestyle diseases.

Leela Edwin, Director, and George Ninan, Principal Investigator, ABI Centre, were instrumental in guiding these entrepreneurs to start their ventures using CIFT technologies. CIFT Incubation Centre leads among other ICAR institutes, with the most number of entrepreneurs invited for the conclave, a press release said.