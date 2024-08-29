ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has entered into a partnership with Ecogenie Biotech, a Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the production of chitin and chitosan from silkworm pupae, leveraging CIFT’s cutting-edge technology and expertise.

Chitin and chitosan, naturally occurring biopolymers, are derived from crustacean waste and widely used in various industries including agriculture, healthcare, and food processing. The innovative approach of utilising silkworm pupae as a raw material presents a new frontier in sustainable production.

India is one of the major producer of silk. In the process, it also generates huge quantity of spent silkworm pupae as waste which is not properly and effectively utilised currently. The collaboration aims to explore novel possibilities which can contribute to the circular economy in the country, a press release said.

CIFT will provide technical know-how for the conventional chemical process of extracting chitin and chitosan. This process, traditionally used for crustacean waste, will be modified to suit silkworm pupae, ensuring that the end product meets the highest quality standards.

George Ninan, Director, CIFT, said, “By adapting our existing technology for silkworm pupae, we are opening new avenues for eco-friendly production that aligns with global environmental goals”.

The scientific team from CIFT, comprising Elavarasan K Jeyakumari A, and CO Mohan, will lead the technical consultancy for the project.

