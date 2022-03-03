CIFT to collaborate with ICICI Foundation to develop rural fishery

ICAR-CIFT(Central Institute of Fisheries Technology) and ICICI Foundation have joined hands to ensure optimal utilization of rural resources, especially in the fishery domain, for livelihood security among the rural population.

ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of ICICI Group, is implementing an integrated fisheries value chain project focusing on 10,000 farmers in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The focus would be on improving the quality, quantum of produce, providing entrepreneurial opportunities and promoting sustainable practices to the beneficiaries who are the fishermen in the area.

The Foundation works towards driving sustainable livelihood through developing value chains by focusing on providing market linkages, convergence with government agencies, capacity building, etc. The interventions revolve around four strategic pillars such as shortages, surplus, inclusion and environment.

CIFT in its role will be imparting all the technical trainings, guidance and support to the beneficiaries identified as part of the project.

MoU signed

Making the project operational, an MOU has been inked in Kochi between Suketu Kumar, Programme Head, ICICI Foundation and Leela Edwin, Director ICAR-CIFT.

The fish value chain project, envisaged by ICICI Foundation with CIFT and CUSAT as its technical partners, will be implemented initially at Pattanakkadu and Thykkattusserry block Panchayaths in Alappuzha and will focuson improving fish cultivation practices by adopting scientific practices, incremental income through value-added products and providing market access and establishing micro enterprises there.

Leela Edwin emphasized the need for adopting eco-friendly measures and ensuring a holistic approach while implementing the project.