CIFT to conduct international online training for fisheries sector

Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT) is to conduct a series of online international training for a selected group of foreign government officials from AARDO member countries of Africa and Asia working in the agricultural/fisheries sector.

Fisheries’ body develops nano solutions to prevent biofouling in aquaculture nets

The training series, which comprises subjects based on harvest and post-harvest fisheries and value chain management in fisheries, is organised in association with New Delhi-based Afro-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).

CIFT develops technology for converting fish waste into aqua feed

The first of its training series, a ten-day training programme on fishing technology and fish processing, is scheduled from August 31 to September 9, will be attended by 107 participants from 21 countries from Asia and Africa, including one from the US.

Covid curbs

CIFT, the only ICAR institute mandated to conduct research on both harvest and post-harvest fisheries sector together, used to conduct training for foreign participants on a regular basis at its campus in Kochi earlier. It has now shifted training to online mode in view of the travel restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.