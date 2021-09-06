CIFT trains aquaculture body ADAK for diagnostic skills

To facilitate the growth of aquaculture development in Kerala, the Agency for Development of Aquaculture Kerala (ADAK) has started an aqua diagnostic laboratory at Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram with the objective of timely detection of fish and shrimp diseases.

In a measure to help the initiative, the Kochi-based ICAR–Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has imparted training to ADAK officials for enhancing the technical expertise.

The 5-day programme was conducted as part of the consultancy signed between CIFT and ADAK. Ravishankar C N, Director, CIFT, said that establishing such a laboratory is highly relevant since the significance of aquaculture is rapidly increasing in the State.

The hatcheries and farms in the government and private sector will utilise the newly devised laboratory, to test the quality of water in the farms and fish seeds. The training was carried out in the Microbiology, Fermentation and Biotechnology (MFB) Division of CIFT.

Cage culture

ADAK has begun fish seed stocking in three of the four reservoirs in Kerala, where it has been permitted to launch cage fish culture.

According to ADAK officials, cage culture in reservoirs is part of improving fish production against the backdrop of dwindling wild catch. The initiative marks a new beginning in the exploitation of the vast area of aquaculture in the State.

ADAK was granted permission by the Water Resources Department, KSEB and the Forest Department to launch cage culture in Banasura Sagar and Karapuzha reservoir in Wayanad, Peruvannamuzhi in Kozhikode and Kakki in Pathanamthitta. All these reservoirs will see the culture of indigenous varieties of Pearl Spot, Anabas etc.

Reservoir aquaculture has immense potential in the State, having a total of 47 reservoirs that can augment the income of several families, the officials added.