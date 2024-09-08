Dairy farming is one of the industries that the “circular economy” idea is transforming. This approach focuses on sustainability by employing less scarce resources and converting waste into useful resources. Dairy farms may save costs, enhance environmental standards, and produce less waste by using the ideals of the circular economy. This article examines how the dairy industry is evolving into a resilient economy, given its current conditions.

Current status of Indian dairy farming

India’s economy is greatly influenced by its many farms, both big and small, and its booming dairy industry. Nonetheless, the industry needs to address a few environmental issues, chiefly related to trash disposal. Dandelion can arise due to inappropriate handling of large quantities of manure along with other waste products produced by the dairy sector.

Waste generation in dairy farming

Manure, effluent, and residual feed are among the waste materials produced by dairy farms. According to recent data, it is projected that India produces 500 million tonnes of dung from cattle annually. To lessen this waste’s detrimental impact on our planet and increase farm productivity, effective handling is crucial.

Using waste to generate biogas

The production of biogas using dairy farm waste presents an exciting new use for this resource. Biogas is a green energy source that may eventually replace fossil fuels when manure is digested anaerobically. Furthermore, during this process, digestate, a type of fertiliser rich in nutrients, is created. In addition to lowering dependence on foreign sources of energy and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, biogas also minimises the expense of disposing of trash.

Turning trash into fertilisers

Manure can also be turned into high-quality fertilisers through composting or vermicomposting. These fertilisers improve soil health while reducing the need for pesticides. Many dairy farms in India are using these methods to improve soil fertility and crop production. For example, a research by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) found that composting manure can increase the soil’s organic carbon content to 20 per cent, which is significant for sustainable farming.

Getting zero waste out of dairy farms

Reducing waste and maximising resource utilisation are the objectives of zero-waste management. Technologies like anaerobic digestion plants, composting structures, and recycling of water units are largely responsible for making this possible. Other dairy farms in India, such as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), have shown success in implementing zero-waste practices. These green initiatives have improved the environment and resulted in a large decrease in waste.

Issues and resolutions

Dairy farms can benefit greatly from the shift to a circular economy, but there are also disadvantages. Concerns about change, a lack of skilled expertise, and expensive upfront costs can all be obstacles. However, these challenges can be overcome by funding scalable technologies, governmental grants, and training and education initiatives.

Prospective visions

Dairy farming’s circular economy has a bright future if ongoing technological advancements and growing government support continue. Innovations such as precision farming and advanced biogas systems are projected to further improve sustainability and waste management. Legislation and financial backing from regulators and donors are required for these activities.

In conclusion, there are a lot of benefits in adopting a circular economy for dairy farming, including improved soil, reduced waste, and more efficient use of energy. By turning waste into biogas and fertilisers and aiming for zero-waste procedures, dairy farmers may make a substantial contribution to both preservation of the environment along with economic sustainability. Farmers, stakeholders, and lawmakers must work together to create a more environmentally friendly future.

The author is director with STERLING AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED( Nova Dairy Products )