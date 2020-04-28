CIS exporters lift leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions

Active participation of exporters to CIS countries and other destinations has lifted prices of orthodox leaf teas at Kochi auctions on Tuesday.

According to traders, 81 per cent of the total 1,79,986.90 kg in Sale 16 was sold, witnessing a good demand. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was firm to dearer by longer margin of ₹5-10 a kg and sometimes more.

However, the average price realisation was lower at ₹125.94 per kg compared to ₹132.77 in the previous week due to increased sales percentage. There was a good sale for low-priced teas as well. Well-made medium, whole leaf and brokens followed a similar trend, while browner type witnessed some withdrawals, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

In CTC leaf, the market for blacker brokens and Fannings was dearer by ₹5-10, while others barely remained steady. The quantity offered was 58,522 kg and 91 per cent of the offerings was sold. Kerala and upcountry buyers were active, while exporters operated at lower level and covered small quantity.