CIS exporters lift leaf tea prices at Kochi auctions

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Active participation of exporters to CIS countries and other destinations has lifted prices of orthodox leaf teas at Kochi auctions on Tuesday.
According to traders, 81 per cent of the total 1,79,986.90 kg in Sale 16 was sold, witnessing a good demand. The market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was firm to dearer by longer margin of ₹5-10 a kg and sometimes more.
However, the average price realisation was lower at ₹125.94 per kg compared to ₹132.77 in the previous week due to increased sales percentage. There was a good sale for low-priced teas as well. Well-made medium, whole leaf and brokens followed a similar trend, while browner type witnessed some withdrawals, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
In CTC leaf, the market for blacker brokens and Fannings was dearer by ₹5-10, while others barely remained steady. The quantity offered was 58,522 kg and 91 per cent of the offerings was sold. Kerala and upcountry buyers were active, while exporters operated at lower level and covered small quantity.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...