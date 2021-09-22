CLFMA to hold two-day national meet in Hyderabad

The CLFMA of India (Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers of India) will conduct a two-day conference on September 24 and 25 to discuss the livestock sector landscape and opportunities in the sector.

The day one programme includes the 54th Annual General Meeting of the association and the inaugural of the conference.

On the second day, a national symposium will be held with the theme ‘Feeding the Growing Livestock Population: Current and Future Challenges.

Agenda

“The 62nd national symposium will have two sessions and a roundtable discussion. In the first session, speakers will talk about demand, supply commodity outlook for corn and soybean -- the two commodities that contribute significantly to the compound feed production,” CLFMA Chairman Neeraj Kumar Srivastava has said.

The second session will have speakers talking about sustainability of online sales of poultry products, online trading of agri commodities and policies related to imports and exports of corn and soybean.

OP Chaudhary (Joint Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, Govt of India), Balram Singh Yadav (Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet), Mrugank Paranjape (Managing Director and CEO of NCDEX E-markets Limited), B Soundararajan (Chairman of Suguna Holdings) and Rahul Kumar (CEO of Lactalis India) will take part in the deliberations.

The CLFMA interacts with the Centre, State governments and industry players on policy formation related to the livestock sector.

The association has a diverse membership from across the animal protein value chain including feed manufacturing; poultry, dairy and aquaculture businesses; animal nutrition and health, veterinary services; and machinery, equipment and processing.