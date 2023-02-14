Climate change is affecting distribution patterns and abundance of many resources such as Indian oil sardine and mackerel in Indian waters, said J K Jena, Deputy Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Presenting plans and perspectives on marine fisheries research of India at the global symposium on innovations in fishing technologies for sustainable and resilient fisheries, he said that stock and abundance of Indian oil sardine and mackerel was heavily affected by the climate crisis.

“Marine scientists of the country are working on this”, he said, adding that collaboration and cooperation among the countries and research institutes are necessary to improve the sector.

He further said that Indian scientists are also working for a healthy and sustainable marine fish production through measures such as deploying artificial reefs in the sea besides sea ranching. “Around 20 per cent increase in fish production was noticed in areas where artificial reefs were deployed”, he added.

J Balaji, Joint Secretary, Fisheries said the country focuses on providing low-cost technology to fishermen. “Only one third of the total fish production in the country comes from marine fisheries. Giving technology access to the country’s fishermen is one of the prime tasks of the government”, he said.