Two Point O Capital, a climate financing platform for businesses (including MSMEs and rural enterprises), announced on Thursday that it has raised $6.3 million in Seed funding. Omnivore led the round with participation from Multiply Ventures, RTP Global, GrowX, Spectrum Impact, and a group of marquee angels.

Two Point O addresses a substantial gap in debt financing within the distributed clean energy sector by catalysing investments through innovative financial solutions. While traditional financing meets the capital needs of utility-scale clean energy projects, a vast and growing unmet demand exists—exceeding $10 billion annually—for efficient and flexible capital to finance distributed-level projects.

With this funding, Two Point O will strengthen its tech-enabled platform to source, underwrite, finance and monitor distributed projects in clean energy segments such as solar rooftops, energy efficiency equipment, and wastewater treatment. The company in a statement said it plans to work with various operating and financial partners to build a high-quality portfolio and manage it through its lifecycle on this platform.

The start-up was founded earlier this year by Archit Mehrotra, Karan Bhutani, and Manya Ranjan, with Shashidhar Reddy joining recently. The founding team, educated at prestigious institutions (IIT, MIT, DCE, INSEAD, IIM), brings over 70 years of combined experience from leading firms such as KKR, McKinsey, Shell, BP, Honeywell, ReNew, Sterlite Power, and GIC. Their expertise spans investments, asset development, strategy, finance, and operations, focusing on clean energy technologies, project financing, and credit underwriting.

Underserved sectors

Abhilash Sethi, Investment Director of Omnivore, said: “Two Point O’s innovative approach to climate financing has the potential to significantly accelerate India’s clean energy transition, with special focus on the underserved sectors such as rural and agriculture. By unlocking capital for distributed energy assets in rural India, the startup empowers businesses nationwide to embrace sustainability. The founding team brings incredible experience from the relevant sectors, and we are excited to partner with them.”

Raveen Sastry of Multiply,said, “We are excited to support this talented team as they work to solve one of India’s biggest challenges—bridging the $10 billion annual gap in financing for clean energy projects. Their innovative solutions can unlock huge opportunities in the distributed cleantech sector, and we look forward to partnering with them to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for India.”

The founders of Two Point O, said, “This investment will accelerate our growth trajectory and help attract top talent across various functions to build a best-in-class team.”

