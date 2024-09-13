ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has been designated as the Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation by the Department of Fisheries. As a result, the Mandapam Regional Centre of CMFRI in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu will serve as hub for research, development, training and capacity building in seaweed cultivation.

This Centre will promote sustainable seaweed farming practices and address key challenges in the area with an aim to enhance India’s role in the global seaweed industry, a press release said.

Grinson George, Director of CMFRI, termed this development as a crucial step in unlocking the country’s potential in seaweed cultivation. The Centre will focus on several key areas, including woks on improving seaweed cultivation techniques and addressing challenges

A seed bank will be established to maintain the genetic diversity of indigenous seaweed species and ensure a steady supply of high-quality seedlings. Environmental impact assessments will be conducted by the Centre to ensure sustainability. Training and capacity building programmes will be offered to farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to take up seaweed cultivation and allied activities in the country, he said.

The Centre of Excellence would also focus on international collaboration, engaging with global experts and institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building programmes, CMFRI Director said, adding that “seaweed farming offers a bright prospect for economic growth, coastal livelihood and environmental conservation.”