In continuation of its major research works on developing natural remedies from marine organisms against various lifestyle diseases, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) has come up with a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds to boost the innate immunity related to post-Covid complications.

The product named Cadalmin Immunalgin Extract (Cadalmin IMe) also has antiviral properties against the delta variant of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

“The product is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100% natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly ‘green’ technology,” says Kajal Chakraborty, Head of the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition, and Health Division of the CMFRI who led the research to develop the product.

This marks the 10th product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI derived from marine organisms. In the past, the institute has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targeting a range of lifestyle diseases, such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, and fatty liver.

Chakraborty says that bioactive pharmacophore leads from seaweeds were used to develop the nutraceutical product. “A promising reduction of viral infection rate was observed by administering Cadalmin IMe on SARS CoV-2 (delta variant)-induced cells. Cadalmin IMe elevates innate immune responses by regulating the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines”, he adds.

Cadalmin IMe blocks virus entry, triggers signalling pathways, and boosts inflammatory cytokine production. Hence, it will act as a good naturally derived alternative source for health benefits against inflammation and autoimmune disorders, he adds.

Side effects

Extensive preclinical trials have confirmed the nutraceutical’s absence of side effects and toxicity in clinical and behavioural aspects.

The product’s active ingredients will be enclosed in plant-based capsules. Successful large-scale extraction from raw materials has been optimized in a factory unit, affirming its commercial feasibility. Further, Chakraborty states that the product’s commercialization process is currently underway.