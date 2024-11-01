The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has developed eco-friendly fish feed using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae meal, as part of its efforts to make aquaculture industry sustainable. This will help reduce dependency on traditional fishmeal, which is often linked to overfishing and fluctuating prices, said a press release.

CMFRI transferred the technology to Amala Ecoclean, a start-up focusing on sustainable waste management and environmental solutions, for large-scale commercial production.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by CMFRI Director Grison George and Amala Ecoclean Director Joseph Niclavose. This collaboration will enable the technology to reach fish farmers across the country.

Grinson George, CMFRI Director said that the innovation promotes sustainable and cost-effective practices in the aquaculture industry.

According to the research team at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of CMFRI, the feed is highly effective in maintaining the growth rate of farmed fish species, making it a viable substitute for conventional feed ingredients such as fishmeal and soybean.

By using BSF larvae meal as a protein source, this fish feed offers a sustainable alternative to fishmeal.

Black soldier fly larvae are packed with essential nutrients, including 40- 45 per cent protein content, along with fats, amino acids, and other vital nutrients.

These larvae feed on a variety of organic wastes which make them a sustainable protein source. After processing, the larvae are converted into a defatted meal that can be easily integrated into fish feed formulations.

This feed offers a balanced diet supporting the growth and health of farmed fish. The feed is proven to improve the overall feed conversion ratio, which could lead to cost savings for fish farmers.

Grinson George said that this technology would help address two critical environmental concerns: waste reduction and sustainable protein source for aquaculture. This aligns with global efforts to make aquaculture eco-friendly and reduce the environmental footprint of fish farming.

Initial trials demonstrated that the larvae-based feed is as effective as conventional feeds, without compromising on the performance or growth of aquaculture species, the press release said.

