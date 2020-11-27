CMFRI extends support to fish farmers, opens live counter

In a move to create a market avenue for fish farmers, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has opened a ‘Live Fish Counter’ at its campus offering consumers quality seafood farmed in cages.

The facility is aimed at supporting the cage fish farmers who toil hard to reach to consumers owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The counter is selling varieties such as seabass, red snapper, pearl spot and tilapia live on all working days. The facility is meant for the cage fish farmers who use the technical support of CMFRI’s Agricultural Technology Information Centre (ATIC) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ernakulam.

“Fish farmers find it hard to sell their produce as the marketing of farmed fish was disrupted by the Covid-induced circumstances. By depending on middlemen, their profit is slashed by around 35 per cent. They cannot survive unless the farmers sell their yields immediately after the harvest. The facility given at CMFRI counter where tanks are equipped with adequate oxygen supply will be of much help to them to market seafood fresh”, said V.P. Vipinkumar, Principal Scientist and Manager of ATIC.

CMFRI also aims to promote a trade culture of selling fish live, which has immense scope in urban areas these days. The sector will be benefitted by diversifying the trade and marketing to attract consumers, he said.

A Farm Shoppe which offers fresh, hygienic and packed food products, including vegetables is also functional along with a Farm Store where various seeds, plants, feed and organic manure among many other varieties exclusively for farmers are available. Quality-ensured branded food products directly procured from farmers, farmer collectives and self-help groups, including the items such as cut vegetables, fruits, pokkali rice, country eggs, milk, cooking oil, pulses, spices, ghee, etc. are available at the Farm Shoppe.