CMFRI launches GIS-based database on fish landing centres

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched an online GIS-based database on fish landing centres around the Covid-19 hotspots in Kerala.

The database has colour-coding of 156 fish landing centres in accordance with their geographical proximity to the Covid-19 hotspots.

The GIS database, which is available at www.cmfri.org.in, will be updated in tune with the changes in the status of Covid hotspots, said A Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI.

The initiative will greatly help authorities and policymakers to monitor the daily activities and take steps for regulatory or safety measures in marine fisheries sector in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

Work is in progress to incorporate details of fish landing centres in other maritime States too with the GIS database, he added.