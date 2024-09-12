In a major achievement in bivalve research, ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute scientists have decoded the genome sequence of Asian green mussel (Perna viridis).

Chromosome-level genome sequencing of a marine invertebrate species is the first of its kind from India. Earlier, CMFRI had made with a similar genome finding for Indian oil sardines. a press release said.

The Asian green mussel, locally known as Kallummakkaya, is an important aquaculture species in Mytilidae contributing substantially to molluscan aquaculture.

Researchers found that the mussel’s genome contains 723.49 Mb in size and is anchored into 15 chromosomes. The research was published in the journal Scientific Data by Nature Group.

Grinson George, director of CMFRI, said the development will be a game-changer in boosting sustainable mussel aquaculture in the country. This research will help gain insights into its growth, reproduction, and disease resistance”.

The findings will benefit the aquaculture sector by improving genomic selection and breeding practices, leading to enhanced productivity and resilience in fisheries, he added.

A team of researchers from CMFRI, led by Principal Scientist Sandhya Sukumaran, carried out the study with funding support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi. The team includes A Gopalakrishnan, V G Vysakh, Wilson Sebastian, Lalitha Hari Dharani, Akhilesh Pandey, Abishek Kumar and Dr J K Jena.

According to scientists, this will help develop new strategies to combat diseases in the mussel.

Genomic investigations on this species are vital to understanding the genes, gene combinations, and signalling pathways leading to the parasitic diseases, which constitute a major threat to Asian green mussel aquaculture in India and cause substantial mortalities in farms,” said Sandhya Sukumaran.

The genome assembly of green mussel will emerge as a valuable tool for exploring cancer mechanisms and developing new therapeutic strategies.