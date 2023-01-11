The Coconut Development Board (CDB), in association with the Horticulture Department, Zilla Panchayath, Udupi, and UKCAAS Producer Company Ltd, Kundapura, is organising CDB Foundation Day Celebration and Farmers Meet on January 12 at Shesha Krishna Convention Hall, Kundapura. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate the programme.

The meeting will be followed by technical sessions, farmer-scientist interactions on various problems and prospects related to coconut farming and an exhibition of innovative coconut products will also held.

India’s significance

A statement issued here said India leads the coconut-growing countries in production and productivity and holds the third position in the area under coconut. The production of coconut during 2021-22 was 20,309 million nuts, accounting for more than 31 per cent of the global production. The productivity was recorded at 9,346 nuts per hectare. The country’s total area under coconut is 21.73 lakh hectares. The four southern States — such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh —contribute to about 90 per cent of the area and production.

Karnataka occupies a major share in coconut cultivation in an area of 5.5733 lakh hectares. Production in the State is 5,897.32 million nuts with a productivity of 10,581 nuts per hectare. The productivity is much higher than the national average of 9,123 nuts per hectare. The State contributes to about 26.42 per cent of the area and 30.64 per cent of the production under coconut in India.

Tumkur district ranks first in terms of area (1,78,748 hectares) as well as production (13,123.68 lakh nuts), which is followed by Hassan (97,999 hectares – 4,759.81 lakh nuts) and Mandya (67106 hectares – 6,009.34 lakh nuts).

