Coconut procurement price hike in Budget fails to enthuse farmers

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The raising of procurement price of coconut in the Kerala Budget from ₹27 to ₹32 per kg has brought hardly any cheer to the farming community, especially when prices are witnessing a spiralling trend at ₹42.
Terming it as an eyewash, P Vinod Kumar, Chairman of Consortium of Coconut Producer Companies, said the government did not intervene when the farming community badly needed support on price drop at ₹27 during April, May and June last year. The State Agriculture Department was not proactive over the last five years and remained a mute spectator in the wake of the declining trend.
Moreover, the government has not given any road map on how to proceed with the procurement drive in the absence of infrastructure like quality inspection, processing of nuts after procurement, extending finance to farmers, etc.
According to him, coconut producer companies required infrastructure but they were not kept in the loop before moving ahead. Moreover, there is no mention of the promotion of Neera, as producers are in dire straits because of various issues.
However, official sources said that the government initiative to increase the procurement price is a good move as farmers will be in a position to get a better price in the event of a price crash. Since the prices are on the higher side now, there is no need for an immediate procurement at the announced rates.
Kerala’s coconut production in 2018-19 was 5,300 million nuts compared to the All-India figure of 21,288 million tonnes. However, the production this year may be slightly lower because of weather-related issues and in that event, prices are likely to remain stable. P Indira Devi, former Director of Research, Kerala Agricultural University, said that the share of Kerala in the area and production of coconut in the country has declined over time. It being a small farmer crop, which directly and indirectly supports rural livelihoods through employment generation, better prices can act as a driver to boost the rural economy.
The massive project on reviving coconut farming in India is already being implemented. The scientific management of coconut is closely linked to the price of nuts. In that sense, she said, better prices may boost the productivity of palms which, in turn, can improve the coconut-based economy of the State.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...