Coffee exports gain aroma on higher global prices despite fall in volume

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Despite a four per cent decline in volumes at 3.129 lakh tonnes (lt), India’s coffee exports registered a marginal growth in dollar value terms at $740 million for the year-ending March 31, 2021. The dip in volumes was mainly on account of poor demand from the main buyers in Europe such as Italy and Germany, where out-of-home consumption was impacted by Covid-led lockdowns.
However, the average realisations saw a 10 per cent growth on account of rise in global prices and currency movement. Average realisation went up to ₹1.75 lakh per tonne during the year against ₹1.59 lakh in the previous year. In rupee value terms, the exports grew by 5.6 per cent to ₹5,490 crore.
“The drop in exports is in line with expectations,” said Ramesh Rajah, President, Coffee Exporters Association. “Next year also, we see exports at the same level. We don’t see any major increase again because of the continuing Covid pressure,” Rajah said.
“The outlook for the current year is uncertain due to the second wave of Covid in Europe. As the hospitality and restaurant segment has been affected, buyers of Indian coffees continue to be apprehensive,” said MP Devaiah, Director – Coffee at Allanasons Ltd, a large commodity exporter.
Europe is the main market for Indian coffees, where varieties such as Robusta Parchment or Washed Robustas command a premium. Small and medium-size roasters, who cater to out-of-home segment in Europe, are also facing uncertainty and had, in fact, shifted to the cheaper coffees of other origins such as Uganda in the second half of 2020.
Interestingly, the demand for instant coffees has risen in the January-March quarter this year. The instant coffees are largely consumed in-house and mainly sold through the supermarkets.
Instant coffees, including the re-exports grew by 10 per cent in volumes at 31,117 tonnes (28,241 tonnes). However, instant coffees shipments including re-exports for the fiscal 2020-21 are lower at 1.02 lakh tonnes (1.16 lakh tonnes).
“Sales for the supermarket segment are doing relatively better. However, we are worried about the realisations as the instant coffee, which is used at home is cheaper,” Rajah said. The marginal improvement in average realisations during 2020-21 is unlikely to be sustained, he said adding that it may be lower by 10-15 per cent this year. The premiums for Indian washed robustas have almost halved and the prices are lower by 20 per cent this year.
“Though the premiums have shrunk for Indian washed robustas, our coffees are still considered very expensive as compared to other origins on a delivered basis. The rise in freight rates is also contributing to it,” Rajah said.
The Coffee Board has pegged the 2020-21 crop starting October at 3.42 lakh tonnes in its post monsoon estimate, higher than the previous year’s final estimate of 2.98 lakh tonnes. India exports about two-third of its coffee and the domestic consumption is seen at a little over one lakh tonnes.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Be it sausages, biryani or ice cream, there isn’t a dish that doesn’t benefit from the infusion of smoke
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...