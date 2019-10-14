Coffee Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)6.00100368.008600760013.16
