Coffee Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:14:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-40384.0076007600NC
Published on October 18, 2019
