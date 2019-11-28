Coffee Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:44:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50454.0066006600-1.49
Published on November 28, 2019
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)