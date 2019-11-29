Coffee Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:23:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)3.00200460.0057006600-14.93
Published on November 29, 2019
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)