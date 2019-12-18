Coffee Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)3.00NC486.0057007600-25.00
Published on December 18, 2019
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)