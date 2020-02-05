Coffee Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-6038.0065007500-14.47
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)