Coffee Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)3.005048.0076007600NC
Published on February 12, 2020
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)