Coffee Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)5.00NC72.0066006500-13.16
Published on February 24, 2020
