Coffee Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Manathavady(Ker)0.55-8.333.6012000118003.45
Published on March 12, 2020
