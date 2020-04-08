Coffee Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:02:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC92.0065007600-2.99
