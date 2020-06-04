Coffee Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50116.0066006600-13.16
Published on June 04, 2020
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.