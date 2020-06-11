Coffee Prices

as on : 11-06-2020 12:27:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Coffee
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100126.0066006600-13.16
Manathavady(Ker)0.609.094.80126001200010.53
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
coffee (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.