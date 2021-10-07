Coffee research body launches challenge for start-ups

The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) – Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) has launched a Coffee Challenge for start-ups to come up with solutions to solve the critical problems faced by the sector.

Climate change-induced loss mitigation in coffee tops the list of the challenge. Development of solutions using technologies such as predictive modelling and data science, weather models and artificial intelligence among others to avoid crop and yield loss in arabicas and pest infestation is part of the challenge.

Besides, mechanisation of coffee cultivation and harvesting, economical on farm processing of speciality coffees, besides boosting domestic consumption and increasing value-addition and innovation in marketing strategies are some of the challenges for which solutions are being sought by the sector.

The development of hand held devices for quick determination of chicory-coffee proportion in a blend and determination of grade proportions in a sample of raw coffee (Parchment/Cherry) are the other topics in the challenge.

The last date for submission of idea or solution is October 15. The idea or solution has to be practical and implementable by the participant, said Vaibhav BS, CEO, AIC – CCRI. Shortlisted idea/start-up will be incubated for up to 18 months and will have access to the product development lab and mentoring pool. Also the AIC-CCRI will support the start-up by connecting with potential investors.