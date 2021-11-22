Cold wave conditions over North India as TN awaits fresh rain spell

A cyclonic circulation lies over South-East Bay of Bengal and is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to the Tamil Nadu coast.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during this period next and over Kerala and Mahe on two days on Thursday and Friday.

Cold wave over North

Isolated very heavy rainfall has also been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on these two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Monday) morning.

Meanwhile over North-West India, nil western disturbance activity and associated warmth has initiated a cold spell with the IMD predicting cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next two days before lifting.

As predicted in these columns on Sunday, dense to moderate fog spread out in isolated pockets over the plains of West Bengal and Sikkim while shallow fog prevailed over isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir. Visibility was reduced to 500 metre or less at Cooch Behar (50 metre); Gangtok (200 metre); and Srinagar (500 metre).

Temperature trends

A detailed outlook said that no significant change is expected in minimum (night) temperatures over most parts of North-West India during the next two days followed by a gradual rise by 2-3 Deg Celsius thereafter. Night temperatures may fall by 2-4 deg Celsius under cloudless skies over Madhya Pradesh during next two days with no significant change thereafter.

A fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 deg Celsius is indicated over East India and Gujarat state also during the next 3-4 days but no significant change over Maharashtra during next two days though they could fall by 2-3 deg Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.

Shallow to moderate fog

Shallow to moderate fog at isolated places likely over North-Wast India during this period. An extended outlook for November 27 to 29 indicated the possibility of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over the South Peninsula with isolated heavy falls over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The 24 hours ending this (Monday) morning saw heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. A helpful trough runs from a persisting well-marked low-pressure area over West-Central and adjoining South-West Arabian Sea to North Maharashtra coast.